Westhampton Capital LLC Has $1.64 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Westhampton Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,630 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises 1.1% of Westhampton Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Morgan Stanley cut Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.88.

NYSE:BA opened at $212.96 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $221.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.15.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($7.69) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

