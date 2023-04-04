Westhampton Capital LLC Has $932,000 Stake in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI)

Westhampton Capital LLC decreased its holdings in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in National Western Life Group were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in National Western Life Group by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in National Western Life Group by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in National Western Life Group by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in National Western Life Group by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in National Western Life Group by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NWLI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Western Life Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Western Life Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWLI opened at $240.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $256.75 and a 200-day moving average of $232.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $874.69 million, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.79. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.94 and a 12 month high of $309.25.

National Western Life Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, ONL and Affiliates, and Others. The Domestic Life Insurance segment includes annuities, universal life insurance, and traditional life insurance, which include both term and whole life products.

