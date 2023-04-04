Westhampton Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Westhampton Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,350 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Target by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TGT traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.64. 265,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,225,675. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $254.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $166.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.17. The company has a market capitalization of $76.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s payout ratio is 72.24%.

Insider Transactions at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Gordon Haskett downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays started coverage on Target in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.69.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

