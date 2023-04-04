Westhampton Capital LLC Purchases 275 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Lam Research by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management raised its position in Lam Research by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 7,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. KGI Securities raised shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.10.

Shares of LRCX opened at $520.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.50. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $299.59 and a 12-month high of $548.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $501.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $449.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 73.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.55%.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

