Westhampton Capital LLC Sells 315 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Westhampton Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CB. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.33.

Chubb Stock Performance

CB opened at $196.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $81.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.64. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $173.78 and a 52-week high of $231.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.30.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 12.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 17.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 26.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,726,115.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

