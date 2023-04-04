WNY Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,328,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.7% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,057,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,431,000 after purchasing an additional 367,532 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,994,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,341,000 after acquiring an additional 85,627 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,430,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,141,000 after purchasing an additional 24,019 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,000,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,049,000 after purchasing an additional 56,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 978,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,288,000 after purchasing an additional 22,952 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $3.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,748. The company has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.48 and a 12 month high of $180.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.45.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

