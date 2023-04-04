WNY Asset Management LLC Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

WNY Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 292.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total value of $70,112,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,543,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,071,008,458.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 410,000 shares of company stock worth $138,999,125. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on LLY shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Societe Generale cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.11.

Eli Lilly and stock traded up $5.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $356.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,428,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,154,024. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $276.83 and a 52 week high of $384.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $332.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $339.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.83, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

