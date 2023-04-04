WNY Asset Management LLC Has $560,000 Stock Position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 43,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $582,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 12,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter.

Get Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF alerts:

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:HNDL traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.28. 36,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,420. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.12 and a 200 day moving average of $19.96. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $24.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.57.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.114 per share. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th.

(Get Rating)

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.