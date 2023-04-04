WNY Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 41,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000. WNY Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Capital Group Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 100.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 196.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $96,000.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGGR traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $22.35. 361,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,409. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.17. Capital Group Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $27.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.97.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

