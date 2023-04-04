WNY Asset Management LLC Sells 12,422 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

WNY Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,422 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHR. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.1% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $794,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 213.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 12,141 shares during the period.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHR traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.72. The stock had a trading volume of 808,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,124,260. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.53. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $48.09 and a twelve month high of $52.66.

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

