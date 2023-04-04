WNY Asset Management LLC Sells 54,065 Shares of RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT)

WNY Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 54,065 shares during the period. RCM Technologies makes up approximately 1.1% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. WNY Asset Management LLC owned approximately 3.49% of RCM Technologies worth $4,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of RCM Technologies by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 737,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,936,000 after buying an additional 128,992 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of RCM Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 539,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after buying an additional 11,603 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RCM Technologies by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 228,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after buying an additional 96,100 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its stake in shares of RCM Technologies by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 209,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after buying an additional 16,450 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,497,000. 40.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RCM Technologies stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.14. 20,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,217. RCM Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $28.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $100.93 million, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.81.

RCM Technologies ( NASDAQ:RCMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. RCM Technologies had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 61.62%. The firm had revenue of $70.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.05 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RCM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RCMT. B. Riley cut their price target on RCM Technologies from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on RCM Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

RCM Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a portfolio of engineering and design services across energy services, process and industrial, and aerospace sectors.

