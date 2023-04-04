WNY Asset Management LLC Takes $2.88 Million Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 88,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IQLT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,937,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,061,000 after buying an additional 1,138,301 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,480,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,601,000 after purchasing an additional 647,679 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,393,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,105 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 25.6% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,845,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,256,000 after purchasing an additional 375,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,796,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,917,000 after purchasing an additional 7,772 shares in the last quarter.

IQLT stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.49. The company had a trading volume of 332,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,407. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $27.02 and a 1-year high of $37.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.42.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

