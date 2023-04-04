Wrapped BNB Price Tops $311.47 (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 4th. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $1.10 billion and $111.30 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be bought for approximately $311.47 or 0.01104375 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s genesis date was September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,527,038 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.

BNB doesn’t conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.

Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

