Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC Has $3.28 Million Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 112,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September makes up 4.1% of Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $3,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nikulski Financial Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 71,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 24,989 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 27,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Trading Up 0.3 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,691 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.53. The company has a market capitalization of $614.58 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.