ZClassic Trading Up 2.5% Over Last Week (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 4th. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for $0.0636 or 0.00000226 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a market cap of $590,871.07 and $38.82 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.01 or 0.00131386 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00054209 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00038165 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001281 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

