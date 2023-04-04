Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $167.66 on Tuesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.15 and a 12-month high of $201.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $77.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.60.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.83.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

