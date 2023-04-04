Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.07-0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $428-440 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $433.24 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on ZUO shares. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Zuora in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Zuora from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Zuora from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Zuora from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zuora presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.25.

NYSE ZUO traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,209,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,778. Zuora has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $15.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.69.

In other Zuora news, Director Amy Guggenheim Shenkan sold 4,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $27,649.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,182.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Zuora news, Director Amy Guggenheim Shenkan sold 4,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $27,649.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,182.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 30,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $216,381.44. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 32,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,806.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 90,307 shares of company stock worth $595,524 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Zuora by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after buying an additional 188,563 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 207.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 25,110 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Zuora by 242.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 15,887 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Zuora by 56.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 21,232 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zuora by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,948,000 after purchasing an additional 125,301 shares during the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

