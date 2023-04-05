10,073 Shares in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK) Purchased by TTP Investments Inc.

TTP Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 10,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,000. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of TTP Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IAK. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 16,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAK traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.80. The stock had a trading volume of 11,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,568. The company has a market cap of $531.96 million, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a 1 year low of $77.94 and a 1 year high of $95.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.41.

About iShares U.S. Insurance ETF

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

