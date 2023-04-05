1,053 Shares in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Purchased by Paulson Wealth Management Inc.

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,459,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,697,373,000 after buying an additional 1,310,894 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 164.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,337,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,548,000 after buying an additional 832,885 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 84.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,201,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $270,853,000 after buying an additional 550,439 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 23.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,831,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $445,522,000 after buying an additional 346,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,711,000. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $4.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $252.35. 881,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,494,445. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.30 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The company has a market cap of $134.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $238.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.36 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Cowen lowered their target price on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.44.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

