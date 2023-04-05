107 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Acquired by Hanseatic Management Services Inc.

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 16,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,261,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

NYSE LLY traded up $8.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $362.79. 1,507,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,159,935. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $332.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $344.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.39, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $276.83 and a fifty-two week high of $384.44.

Insider Activity

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.49, for a total value of $73,602,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,866,977,066.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.49, for a total transaction of $73,602,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,866,977,066.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total value of $856,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,711,615.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 620,000 shares of company stock valued at $212,602,025. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on LLY. Barclays lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.11.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

