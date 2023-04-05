1,270 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Bought by Wealth Advisors Inc.

Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tenret Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Tenret Co LLC now owns 23,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VBR stock opened at $155.80 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.48 and a 1-year high of $180.20. The company has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

