1,300 Shares in RH (NYSE:RH) Bought by Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RH. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in RH by 861.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of RH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,833,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of RH by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of RH by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in RH by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,245,000 after purchasing an additional 10,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at RH

In other RH news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total transaction of $612,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,662,456.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total value of $612,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,662,456.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Keith Belling sold 500 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.52, for a total transaction of $159,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $4,013,383 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

RH Price Performance

RH stock opened at $240.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.59. RH has a 52-week low of $207.37 and a 52-week high of $361.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($0.47). RH had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 55.97%. The company had revenue of $772.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.66 earnings per share. RH’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that RH will post 13.31 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on RH. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on RH from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of RH from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of RH from $375.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of RH from $338.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Sunday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.50.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

