134,300 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Bought by Oikos Holdings LLC

Oikos Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 134,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $23,417,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 11.7% of Oikos Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,660,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $603,643,000 after purchasing an additional 31,422,045 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12,616.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,756,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,279,086,000 after purchasing an additional 7,695,017 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 853,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358,090 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 32,819.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,119,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,214 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,581,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,404,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,100 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.84. The stock had a trading volume of 11,072,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,420,834. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.21. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $204.80.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

