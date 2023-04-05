141,149 Shares in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 141,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,684,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,462,000 after buying an additional 27,428 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 37.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 92,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after purchasing an additional 25,415 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 89,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after purchasing an additional 11,850 shares during the period. Wit LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,797,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

EWJ traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,058,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,878,278. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $47.64 and a 1 year high of $60.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.67.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

