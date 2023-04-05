14,223 Shares in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Acquired by Hanseatic Management Services Inc.

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000. Rambus accounts for approximately 1.3% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RMBS. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Rambus in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Rambus by 2,010.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RMBS shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Rambus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Rambus in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Rambus from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Rambus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rambus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

Shares of RMBS traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.74. The company had a trading volume of 318,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,586. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.60. Rambus Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $51.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -348.55 and a beta of 1.32.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $122.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.93 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 21.35%. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 2,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $130,807.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total transaction of $641,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,263,605.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 2,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $130,807.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,873 shares of company stock valued at $2,672,693 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

