14,238 Shares in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) Acquired by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLY. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 19.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2,729.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

SLY opened at $82.39 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $75.12 and a 52 week high of $94.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.