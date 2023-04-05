1,950 Shares in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Bought by Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the second quarter worth about $42,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in PerkinElmer by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Maxwell Krakowiak sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $41,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,202 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $936,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 10,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $1,328,876.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,512.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PerkinElmer Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on PKI shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on PerkinElmer from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen upgraded PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen upgraded PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.30.

PerkinElmer stock opened at $131.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.54 and its 200 day moving average is $132.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.46 and a twelve month high of $174.10. The company has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.11.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $741.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PerkinElmer Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 6.11%.

PerkinElmer Profile

(Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

