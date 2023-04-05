19,800 Shares in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Bought by Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in DLocal in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DLocal in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in DLocal in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in DLocal by 53.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in DLocal in the third quarter valued at about $94,000. 47.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DLO opened at $14.70 on Wednesday. DLocal Limited has a 1 year low of $9.03 and a 1 year high of $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.71 and a 200-day moving average of $17.09.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DLO. Bank of America began coverage on DLocal in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on DLocal from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. New Street Research lowered DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. UBS Group lowered DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on DLocal from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.89.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

