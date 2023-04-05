19,800 Shares in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Bought by Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in DLocal in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DLocal in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in DLocal in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in DLocal by 53.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in DLocal in the third quarter valued at about $94,000. 47.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DLocal Price Performance
Shares of DLO opened at $14.70 on Wednesday. DLocal Limited has a 1 year low of $9.03 and a 1 year high of $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.71 and a 200-day moving average of $17.09.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
DLocal Company Profile
DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DLocal (DLO)
- Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
- Toyota Is The Reliable Value Car Play
- High-Growth, High-Yield Value Stocks Nearing Trigger Points
- Why Did Bullfrog AI Stock Jump More Than 50%?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.