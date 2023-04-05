20,000 Shares in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Purchased by Next Level Private LLC

Next Level Private LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 117.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 86,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 46,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 11,007 shares in the last quarter. 10.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SIRI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.60 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.40 to $4.80 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.51.

Sirius XM Price Performance

Shares of Sirius XM stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $3.91. 9,596,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,034,504. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $6.85.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 35.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.0242 dividend. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of audio entertainment. It operates through Sirius XM and Pandora and Off-Platform segments. The company was founded on May 17, 1990, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

