31,500 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Acquired by Zenyatta Capital Management LP

Zenyatta Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 31,500 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $9,289,000. Netflix comprises 5.2% of Zenyatta Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NFLX traded down $6.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $339.84. 581,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,621,885. The company has a market cap of $151.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $333.33 and its 200-day moving average is $301.42. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $379.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Netflix from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Netflix from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Netflix from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Netflix from $226.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $343.13.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

