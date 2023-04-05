3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Position Lifted by Humankind Investments LLC

Humankind Investments LLC boosted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 799 shares during the quarter. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.3% during the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 5,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management increased its position in 3M by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 6,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 2,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 5,501 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Performance

NYSE:MMM traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.31. 458,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,555,657. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. 3M has a 12 month low of $100.16 and a 12 month high of $154.66.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 59.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.85.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

