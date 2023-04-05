4,538 Shares in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Acquired by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Valero Energy by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2,470.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

VLO stock traded up $4.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.57. 4,329,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,296,391. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $96.71 and a 1-year high of $150.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.22. The firm has a market cap of $48.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $41.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 14.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VLO. Mizuho upped their target price on Valero Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.25.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Further Reading

