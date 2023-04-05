47,827 Shares in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Acquired by GraniteShares Advisors LLC

GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 47,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Global Net Lease by 14.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,640,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,457,000 after purchasing an additional 839,449 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,259,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,487,000 after acquiring an additional 587,321 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the first quarter worth about $2,481,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 202.8% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 189,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 126,897 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 517,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,507,000 after acquiring an additional 93,618 shares during the period. 70.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Net Lease Stock Down 0.2 %

GNL opened at $12.59 on Wednesday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $15.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.98. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -140.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.28.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is -1,777.58%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GNL shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

Global Net Lease Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in real estate investment service. It focuses on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western, and Northern Europe.

