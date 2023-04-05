5,321 Shares in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Purchased by Northstar Group Inc.

Northstar Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 45.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 957 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the third quarter worth about $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 72.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 12,014.3% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 848 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 33.8% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXAS. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.14.
Shares of EXAS opened at $65.97 on Wednesday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $29.27 and a 1-year high of $76.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.64 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.09.
Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.18. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 29.92% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.28) earnings per share. Exact Sciences’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.
