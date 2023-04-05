535 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Bought by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $337,686,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,686,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,198,000 after purchasing an additional 234,811 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,797,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,093,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,376,906,000 after purchasing an additional 208,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Deere & Company by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 268,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,427,000 after purchasing an additional 174,097 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DE traded down $21.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $376.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,274,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,284. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $410.88 and its 200 day moving average is $406.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $448.40. The stock has a market cap of $111.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 30.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.86.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

