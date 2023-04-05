6,825 Shares in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Acquired by Catalyst Wealth Management LLC

Catalyst Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:PNW traded up $1.66 on Wednesday, hitting $80.34. 310,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,976. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $59.03 and a 52 week high of $80.60. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on PNW shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.10.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

