70,487 Shares in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Bought by US Financial Advisors LLC

US Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 70,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,000. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,261,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,845,000 after purchasing an additional 516,647 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 177.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,791,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426,217 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1,407.2% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,409,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183,471 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,512,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,041,000 after acquiring an additional 30,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 990,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,681,000 after acquiring an additional 9,920 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FALN traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $25.10. The company had a trading volume of 364,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,906. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.05 and a 200 day moving average of $24.73. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.41 and a 52-week high of $27.50.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

