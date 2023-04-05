888 (LON:888) Sets New 1-Year Low at $50.50

888 Holdings plc (LON:888 – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 50.50 ($0.63) and last traded at GBX 51.39 ($0.64), with a volume of 1894014 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51.95 ($0.65).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of 888 from GBX 320 ($3.97) to GBX 220 ($2.73) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of 888 from GBX 160 ($1.99) to GBX 150 ($1.86) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 888 to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.05) target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

Get 888 alerts:

888 Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. The stock has a market cap of £229.36 million, a P/E ratio of 734.11, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 68.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 86.17.

About 888

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino, poker, sport, and bingo games.

Featured Stories

