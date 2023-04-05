9,472 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Acquired by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,472 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,732,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,051,000. Courier Capital LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $377,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,203,000. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total transaction of $46,412.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,658.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total value of $46,412.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,658.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,102 shares of company stock worth $12,320,188 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.0 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on META. Edward Jones raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Arete Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $164.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $188.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.29.

META traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $214.68. 1,839,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,574,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $228.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.52.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.