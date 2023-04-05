9,506 Shares in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Bought by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 173.9% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

NYSE:ICE opened at $106.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.26 billion, a PE ratio of 41.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.60 and a 12-month high of $133.52.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 15.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ICE shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.91.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,146,878.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.