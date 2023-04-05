A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on A10 Networks in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of ATEN stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.69. 626,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,837. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.98. A10 Networks has a 1-year low of $12.61 and a 1-year high of $19.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.05.

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. A10 Networks had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 22.65%. The company had revenue of $77.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.52 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that A10 Networks will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 15,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $227,749.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 485,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,361,733.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 3,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $56,479.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,773,262.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 15,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $227,749.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 485,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,361,733.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,586 shares of company stock worth $965,598. Corporate insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATEN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 10.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,378,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $150,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,459 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,814,583 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $77,159,000 after purchasing an additional 40,164 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 13.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,521,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,456,000 after purchasing an additional 308,059 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,500,828 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,619,000 after purchasing an additional 209,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 6.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,486,405 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,995,000 after purchasing an additional 153,784 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

