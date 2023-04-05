Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Piscataqua Savings Bank

Piscataqua Savings Bank trimmed its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,912 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 2.5% of Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 148.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 477 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $68,375.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,256,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,971 shares of company stock valued at $199,140 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.88.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.26. The stock had a trading volume of 911,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,151,729. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.36. The company has a market capitalization of $179.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $124.36.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

