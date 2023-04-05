AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.62-11.02 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14. AbbVie also updated its Q1 guidance to $2.31-2.41 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a buy rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $161.12.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.80. 5,365,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,265,581. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market cap of $283.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.27 and a 200 day moving average of $152.56.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 809 shares in the company, valued at $123,841.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 809 shares in the company, valued at $123,841.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $2,325,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,638,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,746 shares of company stock worth $24,267,450. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $298,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 332.7% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

