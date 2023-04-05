Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.52

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.52 and last traded at $12.52, with a volume of 183825 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.75.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Abcam in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABCM. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abcam in the fourth quarter valued at $19,749,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Abcam by 2,741.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,900,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,813,000 after buying an additional 5,692,888 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Abcam in the fourth quarter valued at $322,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Abcam by 4,448.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 656,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,219,000 after buying an additional 642,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Abcam in the fourth quarter valued at $12,586,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

