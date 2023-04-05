Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.52

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.52 and last traded at $12.52, with a volume of 183825 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.75.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Abcam in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.24.
Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.
