ABCMETA Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.89 Million (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $1.89 million and $2,244.72 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ABCMETA has traded 16.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00008202 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00025200 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00030075 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00018725 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001466 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003540 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000132 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,179.42 or 0.99945516 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00001859 USD and is up 19.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $2,381.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

