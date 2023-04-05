Accel Wealth Management Decreases Stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Accel Wealth Management lowered its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Humankind Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 7,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 123,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:WTRG traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.63. 258,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,228,258. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.79. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $52.62.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $705.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group raised Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Essential Utilities in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.38.

Insider Activity at Essential Utilities

In other news, CEO Chris Franklin bought 37,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,515,871.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,871.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

