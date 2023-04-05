Accel Wealth Management Has $1.02 Million Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Accel Wealth Management decreased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,492 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 5,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.8% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 22,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $111.04. 2,412,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,042,296. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.63 and a 1 year high of $122.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.51.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.