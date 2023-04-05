Accel Wealth Management Purchases 2,000 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 86,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,293,000 after acquiring an additional 14,601 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $360,000.

Shares of XYLD traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.51. The stock had a trading volume of 143,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,566. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.73. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $37.28 and a 1-year high of $49.92.

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

