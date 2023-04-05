Accel Wealth Management Purchases 2,718 Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFFD. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 375.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PFFD stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.88. 627,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.28.

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

