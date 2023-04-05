Accel Wealth Management Purchases 78 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 442 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in Broadcom by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its stake in Broadcom by 138.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on AVGO. Bank of America raised their target price on Broadcom from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $690.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Cowen raised their price objective on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $674.17.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.0 %

Broadcom stock traded down $6.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $628.15. The company had a trading volume of 432,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,242,584. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $611.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $547.16. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $648.50. The company has a market capitalization of $261.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.68 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,107. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,847.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Further Reading

